AMD shared new details about Fidelity FX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) during the course of GDC 2023, which will be available during the course of the year, with the aim of double the performance than the previous version and make technology easier to integrate in games.

In reality, the FSR 3 is still under development and during the Game Developer Conference panel, not all the answers regarding this new iteration of the upscaling technology arrived. AMD however has reiterated that it aims to offer smoother gaming experiences, promising up to double the fps compared to the FSR 2, a boost possible thanks to a greater number of pixels generated through interpolated frames. Also, the company is currently working on further reducing latency.

FSR 3, a slide shown at GDC 2023

AMD said it wants to make the upgrade path to the new technology as painless as possible, promising it will be simple to integrate for games that already support FSR 2. It also confirmed that FSR 3 will be available to all developers under license. open source MIT to provide optimal integration and flexibility.

For the moment, the launch of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 is scheduled for an unspecified period of 2023 with AMD that will reveal more details on the matter over the next few months.