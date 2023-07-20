However, the presence of Dr. Su at this prestigious ceremony could conceal other important visits made on behalf of her company, such as the murmured meeting with the Dr. CC Wei, CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and president of the company Pegatron . The meetings have not been officially confirmed but online the hypothesis that an agreement may be signed with TSMC for the production of 3 nanometer chips.

Lisa Su CEO of AMD, is currently visiting Taiwan to receive an honorary doctorate from Taiwan’s National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in addition to her doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in electronic engineering.

AMD could sign an agreement with TSMC to produce the 3nm chips

The certificate delivery ceremony takes place this week, but these hypothesized meetings should take place a few days later, and the first of them should take place with Pegatron, one of the most important companies involved in the assembly of motherboards, laptops, smartphones and other devices.

However, attention is focused on the second meeting with Dr. CC Wei, a visit not only as a courtesy but a tempting opportunity for AMD to be able to get their hands on on the 3nm manufacturing system that TSMC put into operation towards the end of last yearentering into a further agreement with the company that made the technological development of the American giant possible.

For information, we remind you that according to numerous rumors, the only company that has reached an agreement of this type is Apple, to which TSMC will supply the entire 3-nanometer production line on a worldwide basis for an undefined period of time to guarantee an important record for the Bionic SoC which will be the basis of the iPhone 15 iPhone 15.