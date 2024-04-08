AMD Ryzen for Zen 5 architecture laptops: new configuration details

The lineup of AMD Ryzen APUs with Zen 5 architecture for notebooks will be quite rich, with different series and as many configurations, the candidate for the next Steam Deck will appear.
As the debut of the new AMD mobile processors who will bring theZen architecture 5the first credible information is starting to emerge on the various configurations we can expect.
The next generation of chips from the red house will give life to a rather rich lineup and on the laptop front it will involve at least five different series. Taking into account the pace at which AMD renews its range, we will soon be able to deal with many different products. Let's try to take stock.
Five families for mobility
The new information on AMD's next mobile chips was brought to light by @Olrak29_ and can help give us a first idea of the final lineup of the red house. In fact, on the notebook front alone, the Zen 5 architecture will be hosted in at least five different series: Strix Point1, Strix Point2, Kraken Point, Sonoma Valley and Fire Range.
The post published by @Olrak29_ brings up three lines equipped with i “Nirvana” cores based on Zen 5 hey “Prometheus” cores based on Zen 5C: Although the core architecture is the same, the Zen 5C cores are expected to offer lower clock frequencies due to different efficiency. All AMD Ryzen APUs will be equipped with Zen 5C cores, while standard Zen 5 cores will only find a place in some chips.
As can be seen from the same post, the Strix Point line will be characterized by 4 Zen 5 cores, 8 Zen 5C cores and 24 threads, the Kraken Point line will have 4 Zen 5 cores and 4 Zen 5C cores with 16 threads and finally the Sonoma Valley line with 4 Zen 5C cores and 8 threads.
The characteristics of the chips
Strix Point will be available in two versions, one with a monolithic design and a premium version with a chiplet design. THE Monolithic chips will then have a total of 12 cores and 24 threadswith a 50% increase compared to the Zen 4 generation chiplet variant will instead be limited to 8 cores and 16 threads. On the graphics front, these APUs will be able to count on high performance thanks to theRDNA 3+ architecture.
Kraken Point will bring 8 cores and 16 threads and will be intended for consumer products, although accompanied by the RDNA 3+ graphics architecture. In the end Sonoma Valley that will aim for low-power products: this latest chip could find a place in the next generation Steam Deck.
Computex 2024 could be the right stage for the official presentation of the new AMD processors, including the Granite Ridge lineup intended for the desktop proposal.
