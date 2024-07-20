Waiting for the launch date of AMD Ryzen 9000the new CPU based on the Zen 5 architecture, has been Product price announced. Ryzen 9000 records significant technological improvements, according to Benchmark tests. There are four models in the series, to meet the needs of users in terms of budget and performance.

AMD released the first Ryzen family in 2017, then renewed it with new releases over the years that brought big upgrades in terms of performance. With Ryzen 9000, AMD announces big news regarding the (high) performance of the microprocessor. Among these, a 15% improved thermal resistance, which will allow the chip to stay “cooler” than the Ryzen 7000.

Ryzen 9000 Price and Specifications

The announcement of the Ryzen 9000 price. This was announced by a user of the Anandtech forum who cites a Best Buy employee as his source. As for the USA, we can say that: The Ryzen 9 9950X will be priced at $499, while the Ryzen 9 9900X will cost $399, the Ryzen 7 9700X will cost $299, and the Ryzen 5 9600X will cost $229. Of course, prices may vary depending on the retailer.

As for the technical features of Ryzen 9000, we can anticipate that, first of all, they will be four models: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and AMD Ryzen 5 9600X. Compared to its predecessor, there will be an increase in average IPC of 16%, number of cores between 6 and 16, frequencies up to 5.7 GHZ, an increase of more than 10% in gaming performance compared to Ryzen 7000 and 15% thermal resistance which allows a reduction of up to 7 degrees with the same TDP.

Ryzen 9000 release date

There is no precise date, at the moment, for the release of the Ryzen 9000 series. Therefore, it is certain that it will not go beyond the month of July 2024. In fact, according to reliable sources such as Wccftech, the CPU should be released between July 29 and 31, 2024. It must be said that The latest news suggests that the official launch date will be July 31st.

More certainties for a product always AMD: Ryzen AI 300. For this latest GPU, the release date is scheduled for July 28 and therefore postponed by two weeks compared to the previously announced day, July 15. As the name suggests, the AI ​​300 is particularly suitable for the use of artificial intelligence, especially for assistance programs such as Copilot+ or similar.