I am available officially from today the new ones AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs on the market, characterized by the new V Cache 3D which should lead to significant steps forward in terms of performance, as we had also begun to see with Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The characteristics of the two new CPUs, Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D, are quite advanced, especially as regards the first model which is the flagship in the newly launched pair.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the features

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D it features 16 cores, 32 threads and clocks up to 5.7GHz, with TDP at 120W.

The CPU has 144 MB reserved for L2 and L3 caches and in general should guarantee significant progress, even compared to the Intel Core i9-13900K, at least on some aspects according to reports from AMD. On the German and French sections of the official AMD site, the new CPU has a price of around 804 euros.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D it’s a scaled-down version with 12 cores and 24 threads, up to 5.6GHz and total 140MB cache, with the same 120W TDP as its big sister. The price of this, always according to the German and French sections of the AMD site, is 689 euros, waiting to see how these will settle once they reach greater diffusion at retailers.

Among the major innovations introduced with the launch of these models is the use of V-Cache 3D, which we have already appreciated in our review of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, pending more in-depth tests on these new models.