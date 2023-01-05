AMD presented the new Ryzen series CPUs, precisely the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3Dalso indicated the specifications and the month of release, ie February 2023. For the moment there are no details on the price.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D will have:

16 Cores, 32 Threads

up to 5.7GHz

144MB cache

120W TDP

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D proposes:

12 Cores, 24 Threads

up to 5.6GHz

140MB cache

120W TDP

In the end, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has:

8 Cores, 16 Threads

up to 5.0GHz

104MB

120W TDP

At CES 2023 we also got to see the Sony conference, which presented a first trailer for the Gran Turismo film, followed by the announcement of the VR version of Gran Turismo 7 and also a new controller for accessibility, Project Leonardo. Sony also confirmed that PS5 has sold over 30 million units.

In the hardware area, we have seen various announcements such as the Alienware m18, m16, x14 and x16 laptops.