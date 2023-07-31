Today AMD finally presented the first 3D V-Cache chip dedicated to the mobile line: here’s everything we know about the new AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D.

The past few days have proved to be full of announcements from AMD, which after presenting the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU, has finally made the first official 3D V-Cache laptop CPU, the long awaited Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. Also in this case, all the details that emerged in recent days have been confirmed and the time has come to delve into all the innovations that the new chip will bring with it: a pioneering CPU of a technology that we will be able to see becoming customary on the part of AMD with the V-Cache also on mobile.

Overview The new AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D promises to set new levels of laptop performance The new CPU is confirmed to be a chip with the same configuration as the Ryzen 7045 "Dragon Range" processors, with a Zen 4 architecture, characterized by a layout very similar to that known with the desktop line. The configuration consists of 16 cores and 32 threads in a dual CCD setup, each of which contains 32MB of L3 cache for a total of 64MB; however, one of the CCDs has a V-Cache stack of 64 MB, which brings the total count to 128 MB. The clock speed of this CPU is 2.3 GHz, a value 200 MHz lower than the Ryzen 7945HX but manages to reach the same 5.4 GHz as regards the boost frequency. The TDP hovers above 55 W, a good result if you consider that the HX version falls between 55 and 75 W. AMD's new chip will receive the same driver as its desktop CPUs, capable of optimizing gaming performance for all Ryzen 9 chips with 3D V-Cache using a dual-CCD configuration. In this way, the driver automatically reveals the best CCD to use when playing a game, for example, and thus selects the most suitable one for the required workload, i.e. the one with 3D V-Cache when it comes to gaming .

Performance AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D offers performance improvements across the board AMD on the occasion of the announcement also talked about the performance obtained during tests of the new AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU. As far as performance gains are concerned, 3D V-Cache delivers well 23% more performance than a 40W non-3D chipand just over 10% when hitting 70W – these tests were recorded running Shadow of The Tomb Raider at 1080p resolution. The game performance of the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D also offer a performance improvement of up to 53% and record a 15% performance increase over the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX. To give some examples of those listed in the announcement phase of the CPU we mention a 26% performance boost on Dirt 5, 38% for F1 2021 and 44% on Cyberpunk 2077. The direct comparison with the competition will take place towards the end of this year, presumably in October, when the fourteenth generation Intel CPUs will arrive on the market.