The first rumors about AMD’s high-end CPU for laptops emerge online: Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, the first with V-Cache.

Pending official confirmation from AMD, the first rumors are circulating on the net regarding a new CPU designed for the mobile enthusiast range. The processor in question is theAMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3Dequipped with 16 cores and 32 threads with architecture Zen 4 and with technology 3D V Cache with 128MB cache to support. In this very high market positioning already has the Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” chipsetsuch as the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX which proved to be 10% faster than the direct competitor Intel Core i9- 13950HX in the gaming field.

First rumors Are AMD mobile chips ready to step up with V-Cache? On Weibo, the Chinese social network, the first alleged technical specifications have appeared, which, although credible, we invite you to take with a grain of salt given the origin of the information. What has been published sees the Ryzen 7945X3D CPU, as mentioned above, set up with 16 cores on Zen 4 architecture, 32 threads and PBO overclocking support. See also The Division Resurgence reveals its gameplay on video. Here is the mobile version of the Ubisoft IP What emerged from these data confirms AMD’s commitment to continue investing in 3D V-Cache, in this case with 128 MB capacity; further details concern the configuration of the chip, identified as dual-CCD with 64 MB of cache on one of the two CCDs, while the remaining 64 MB shared between the two dies in a perfectly identical way to what has already been seen on the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D desktop line.

The new high-end for laptops The data leaked online of the alleged technical data of AMD’s new ultra-high-end CPU Unfortunately, no information regarding the clock speed has emerged but further details can be extrapolated thanks to the laptop’s data sheet ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 “G733PYV-LL045W”which also surfaced online with no confirmation whatsoever from the manufacturer. Thanks to this data it would appear that AMD’s new chip could reach 5.4 GHz in clock speeds, the same as the Ryzen 9 7945HX, which could indicate the same consumption range, which can be framed between 55 W and 75 W; the desktop version of the latter supports a higher clock, up to 5.7 GHz but also much higher consumption, up to 120 W. See also Amazon offers: SEGA Astro City Mini with 36 pre-installed games at a discount at the historic minimum price