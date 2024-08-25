If you are upgrading your computer and are looking for a processor, then the current promotion of Amazon might be right for you. Let’s talk about the discount for the AMD CPU, Ryzen 9 7900Xwhich is now at €343.56. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The price indicated above is that of the version sold and shipped by Amazonwhich however requires waiting until September 12. Amazon will suggest purchasing a unit at a higher price but with faster delivery (at the time of writing this is the CPU sold by Grocery & Elettronic Italy at €373.18).
How to buy Amazon CPU at discounted price
If you want to buy the processor at the lowest pricesold and shipped by Amazon, you need to select on the right of the product page under the words “Other sellers on Amazon” to see a list of selling options. As you can see in the image below, you will see several sellers: select “added to cart” for the Amazon version at the discounted price (if it is still available, of course).
The Ryzen 9 7900X processor It has 12 Cores and 24 Threads, with 76 MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 170 W. The CPU speed is 4.7 GHz.
