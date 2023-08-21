Through the Amazon Italy offers you can buy a AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor. The discount compared to the recommended price is €247.15, or 44%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this CPU it is 559,98€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor it reaches a minimum speed of 3.7 GHz and a boost speed of 4.8 GHz. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a secondary cache of 4 MB. Measures ‎4 x 4 x 0.6 cm.