There are two big constants in the world of hardware reviews : Every reviewer will try to keep their test results under wraps until the embargo ends, and every avid user will do everything in their power to find these results before publication. Geekbench, a benchmark widely used by publications all over the world, it is a real and authentic gold mine for those users who wish to gather some valuable information ahead of time. Today we have to thank Olrak29, who on X allows us to spy on the performance of some AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs : specifically the 8-core Ryzen 7 8700G model and its 6-core little brother, the Ryzen 5 8600G.

Thanks, Geekbench!

The post on X where the links for the 2 benchmarks are located

Scanning “by hand” a database like that of GeekBench is anything but a simple undertaking, but every now and then it allows you to get your hands on some data that is not yet in the public domain.

In this case, we have the opportunity to see two new AMD APUs in direct comparison with the previous models, the Ryzen 7 8700G and the Ryzen 5 8600G.

Before continuing and putting the Geekbench numbers on paper, let's remember that the Ryzen 7 8700G is an 8 core APU with a base frequency of 4.2 GHz and Turbo up to 5.1 GHz while the Ryzen 5 5600G loses 2 cores and 100 MHz of Turbo but It “gains” a slightly higher base clock (4.3 GHz).

Both APUs were tested with Geekbench version 6even if only the 8700G benefited from the latest release (6.2): ​​although the 8600G was tested with version 6.0 the data is still comparable, even if it would obviously have been optimal to have benchmarks with the same version.

The Ryzen 7 8700G APU, compared to the lesser version, appears in direct comparison 10% faster in the single core test and, thanks to the greater number of cores, 25% more powerful in the multi core tests.

Doing a quick comparison with the previous generation of desktop APUs, the 5000 series, the generational leap seems really important and gives us hope!

Not every day it is possible to see an expected increase of up to 40% for single core loads and even up to almost 65% for multi core loads!

We're talking about a generation leap like you don't see every day and even putting on the table that the 5000G platform has not been updated for more than 2 years, in our opinion it does not change the amazement and the ever-increasing desire to try these new solutions!