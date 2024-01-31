Now I'm also available in Italy the Ryzen 8000G the new AMD processors that combine a CPU based on Zen 4c and RDNA 3 integrated graphics. The line includes a Ryzen 7, two Ryzen 5s and the Ryzen 3 8300G, the latter currently only available OEM and therefore cannot be purchased by consumers.

Features

The new Ryzen 8000G line can take advantage of AMD Hyper-RX with Fluid Motion Frames for 1080p gaming with more than good performance and level of detail. In this sense, some benchmarks that have emerged online have highlighted a huge gap compared to the 5000G series.

The top of the range is represented by Ryzen 8700G, characterized by 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2. The chip has a base clock power of 4.2 GHz and 5.1 GHz boost, all with a TDP of 65W. The integrated graphics are the Radeon 780M with twelve computational units at 2900Mhz.

Continuing, the Ryzen 5 8600G offers a processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, cache of 16 MB L3 and 6 MB L2. The base clock is 4.3 GHz and up to 5.0 Ghz in boost, always with a TDP of 65W. As for integrated graphics, we find the Radeon 760M with eight computational units at 2800 MHz. Finally, the Ryzen 5 8500G offers similar characteristics, but has a hybrid configuration with 2 Zen 4 cores and 4 Zen 4c cores, while the integrated graphics are the Radeon 740M, therefore with significantly lower performance.

AMD's Ryzen 8700G and 8600G APUs have the same XDNA Ryzen AI NPU which is found in the Ryzen 8040, with a frequency of 1.6 GHz and a total AI calculation capacity of 39 TOPS, of which 16 TOPS from the NPU alone: ​​a 60% improvement compared to the NPU of the Ryzen 7040, which reached 10 TOPS .