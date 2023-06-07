AMD confirmed that the processors Ryzen 8000 series will make their debut in the course of 2024: based on the new Zen 5 architecture and Socket AM5, the CPUs will integrate an RDNA 3.5 graphics chip like the Phoenix APUs.

The company also spoke of duration, revealing that the AM5 platform will go until 2026: this means that there will be at least four processor families for the new socketincluding the already existing Ryzen 7000 series on Zen 4 architecture.

The Zen 5 processors will be available in three variants (Zen 5, Zen 5 V-Cache, Zen 5C) and designed from scratch, with a completely new microarchitecture that aims to offer high performance combined with excellent efficiency, also thanks to the integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning optimizations.

The design of the new Ryzen remains shrouded in mystery for the moment, while the roadmap drawn up by AMD corresponds to these specifications: