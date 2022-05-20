We are very close to the new generation of AMD processors, with new AM5 architecture. THE Ryzen 7000 they will be a nice leap forward compared to current configurations, focusing everything on PCIe 5.0 and Ram DDR5. From May 24 to 27, Computex will also be held and finally we could get a taste of these new technologies, directly from Gigabyte.

The giant has indeed confirmed its participation in the fair but not only: it will present for the first time the new motherboards with X670 chipsetbuilt to house the new AMD processors.

“Additionally, the latest AMD Socket AM5 motherboards, including X670 AORUS XTREME, MASTER, PRO AX, and X670 AERO D, will be on display for the first time at this exhibition. Users will be able to take a look at the advanced design and extended functionality of the PCIe 5.0 graphics slot and M.2 Gen5 interface on GIGABYTE motherboards.”

We will therefore see what it means to take advantage of PCIe 5.0 and M.2 Gen5 slots, also waiting for the new video cards able to fully exploit all this potential.

