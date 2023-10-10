Today is October 10, 2023 and this means that the Prime Offers Festival. This is a promotion lasting 48 hours which allows you to take advantage of a series of very interesting discounts. For example, we have a way to buy AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and MAG CORELIQUID C240 in a single package. The discount is 12% off the recent lowest price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €419.10. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D It is a processor with a base speed of 3.4 GHz and up to 4.5 GHz. It has 12 MB of cache and 8 cores. MAG CORELIQUID C240, on the other hand, is a heatsink with two fans and a three-phase motor that promises minimal vibrations and noise. It is a cooler with an easy installation process and maximum compatibility for Intel and AMD processors.