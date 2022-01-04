There will be a big little update for the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs this spring, which will arrive in spring 2022. The new Ryzen 5000X3D they will boast a new 3D V-Cache technology, with a single stack with 64 MB of L3 cache, in addition to the 32 MB already present on the base chip.

This technology completely changes the development of future processors, as increasing the cache will no longer mean a physical increase in size or increases in temperatures. Implemented in Ryzen 7, the 5800X3D will be able to count on a frequency of 3.4 GHz (Boost 4.5 GHz) and a TDP of 105W.

This new series, which should also involve the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 5, will act as a bridge towards the new generation of processors Zen 4 to 5 nanometers, shown as a first preview during the presentation.

Source: pcgamer.com