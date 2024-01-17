AMD RX 7900 XT And AMD RX 7900 GRE will be subject to a price drop: it will be possible to purchase both video cards for over 100 dollars less than the current price list, therefore at the figure of 749 and 549 dollars respectively.

The initiative will start in the next few days in various markets, including the Italian one, and it will therefore be possible to verify what the exact extent of the discount as far as our local retailers are concerned, but this is certainly excellent news.

In fact, let's talk about Particularly high-performance GPUs: the RX 7900 XT offers on average superior performance compared to NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti at 4K resolution and with games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Grand Theft Auto V, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil 4.

As regards the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, it is an excellent video card in 1440p, capable of guaranteeing better results than NVIDIA's RTX 4070 even in titles such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and Counter-Strike 2, in addition to those just mentioned .