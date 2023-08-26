













AMD reveals new graphics cards for its RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT series









That’s right, AMD just announced two GPUs: the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XTwhich would more or less be the equivalent of what NVIDIA offers on the GeForce RTX 4070 and 4060 respectively.

As I already mentioned, these two GPUs are designed for those who play between 1440p and 1080p, that is, who have good (or modest) monitors to play with and processors that are not so exaggeratedly powerful, more or less with a minimum of 6 cores and 12 threads.

The first thing you should know is that the RX 7800XT comes with 16GB of GDDR6 which will run at 19.5 Gbps, while the RX 7700 XT It is GDDR6 12GB at 18Gbps. Each requires 245 and 263 W respectively.

Source: Asus

The price of the RX 7700 XT is $449while that of the RX 7800 XT is $499. Both are prices that we could say are between modest and high, however, they cost because they are generous in their respective characteristics.

When are the new AMD RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT GPUs coming out?

According to official information, the new GPUs of AMD RX 7800XT and 7700XT They will be available from September 6 through the usual manufacturers, such as Asus.

It is worth remembering that, by then, Starfield will be available now and the game Bethesda it’s made with AMD hardware in mind, so those who want to play this title on PC and want a new GPU can look for the aforementioned models.

