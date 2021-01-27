AMD announced at the CES technology fair its Ryzen 5000 CPU for notebooks. The company wants to bring the excellent performance of its processors to the field of laptops, where competition reigns and almost all of us read the sticker of “Intel inside”. And this Tuesday they officially launched under the promise of maximum performance and 21 hours of continuous video on a single battery charge.

From this, this January 26, the 5000 H and 5000 U series are incorporated into the family: the H dedicated to gaming and the U to ultralight. The chipset is built in 7 nanometers, something that the company maintains on desktop since the last generation, and they are made in Zen 3 architecture, which is the novelty with which the company wants to start to dispute the market for laptops with Intel.

They are, in total, 14 new processors, of which 11 are based on Zen 3 and the remaining 3 are Zen 2, the previous generation.

With this launch, AMD deepens the race to beat Intel in a segment where it has been losing for a long time: while Ryzen desktop PCs even managed to surpass “the blue ones”, in laptops the entire domain is Intel.

In fact, one of the advantages of one of them is that it operates in 8 cores in ultrathin, something that until now did not exist in the market. Computers with so many cores are important for those who perform high-performance tasks and high demand for heavy programs.

This is the complete list of processors that the company released this Tuesday, and that little by little should be arriving in Argentina in their various versions of laptops they presented.

AMD detailed that there is an improvement of the 23% in single thread performance and than in its 8 core operation improves communication and avoids cache lag due to storage improvements.

In principle, the brands that will come with these chips will be about 150 models of ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, HP, MSI, Gigabyte, Huawei and Xiaomi, among other.

Battery usage, one of AMD’s selling points One of the points where AMD emphasizes is battery usage.

With these numbers, AMD wants to become leaders in the use of laptop battery: they talk about 21 hours of consecutive video, without the equipment connected to the power supply.

For “content creators,” they calculate an average of 17 and a half hours, which is also a breakthrough for those doing jobs where plugging into an outlet can be a problem.

Anyway, as always, we will have to wait for reviews and third party performance tests and it will be time that will tell what will happen in the battle for mobile processors.

A good year for the company: 3.3 billion

Advanced Micro Devices reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of last year late Tuesday afternoon, saying it comfortably beat analyst expectations. They also released a higher forecast for this quarter’s revenue, which makes stocks rise considerably.

Lisa Su holds up a processor at the latest CES presentation. Reuters photo

The executive director, Lisa Sucommented that AMD “significantly accelerated our business in 2020, generating record annual revenue while expanding gross margin and more than doubling 2019 net revenue.”

AMD’s first quarter revenue forecast of $ 3.1 billion to $ 3.3 billion USD it is up to six hundred million higher than analysts’ expectations.

