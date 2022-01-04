Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), AMD’s new upscaling technology, was unveiled by the company at the CES 2022 conference. It is a driver version of the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology.

“We have taken our FSR technology and integrated it into the next version of the Adrenalin software suite,” he said AMD’s Frank Azor during the CES 2022 live stream. “This new feature is called Radeon Super Resolution, and it allows you to get the performance benefits of FSR on almost any game you own.”

AMD presentation at CES 2022

According to AMD, just turn it on in the Radeon driver settings and lower the resolution in the game settings, and apparently RSR will take care of the rest. For the moment we have no information on how it will work in detail and we have no way of seeing it in action.

We can assume, on the basis of what has been indicated, that it is something similar to Nvidia Image Scaling, which similarly works on the driver side and offers an alternative to Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for unsupported games or with unsupported hardware. NIS falls short of DLSS, though, so we assume the same will happen with Radeon Super Resolution (RSR).

AMD also unveiled the Ryzen 6000 and Radeon RX 6500 XT during CES 2022.