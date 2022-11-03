AMD today unveiled the first architecture-based video cards RDNA 3, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT. This is the first time that in the GPU field the manufacturer adopts a chiplet design similar to that of Ryzen processors, with the GCD (Graphics Computer Die) from 5nm by 300 square millimeters and the MCD (Memory Cache Die) from 6nm by 37mm. squares to form the chip. Note that there are six MCDs present, placed around the GDC and connected with 64bit buses.

The 58 billion transistors of the GPU have been joined by the GDDR6 VRAM, for a maximum of 24GB, with an internal communication between the components that can reach 5.3 TB / s, more than double that of RDNA 2.

The increase in performance per watt is significant compared to the previous generation, given that we are talking about a growth of 54%, with a power peak of 61 teraFLOPS. Considering that with the Radeaon RX 6950 XT the peak was 24 teraFLOPS, the leap forward is really noticeable.

Notable improvements to the performance of the raytracingnow managed by a second generation RT Accelerator, with 50% higher performance than RDNA 2.

Another big news is the Radiance Display engine, with support for DisplayPort 2.1 specifications, designed to handle very high refresh rates even at high resolutions such as 4K and 8K. This is a solution designed to have a large following in the esports sector, where it will become possible to make the most of the higher framerate, without the limits of DisplayPort 1.4. The Radiance Display engine also allows you to manage a 12bit color space for each channel, for a maximum of 68 billion displayable colors, obviously on screens and applications that support them.

The news continues with the dual media enginewhich simultaneously manages AVC / HEVC encoding and decoding, and AV1 video streams up to 8K for 60fps.

As mentioned, the first two video cards that will mount an RDNA 3 GPU are the and the Radeon RX 7900 XT. The first will be equipped with 24 GB of VRAM, while the second with 20GB. The chip of the two cards will be the same, with only a few differences in terms of the amount of integrated compute units and clock rates.

For the Radeon RX 7900 XTX we are talking about 96 compute units for a total of 6,144 stream processors operating at 2.3GHz. The 24GB of VRAM is of the 20Gbps GDDR6 type. For the Radeon RX 7900 XT we are talking about 84 compute units for a total of 5,376 stream processors operating at 2GHz. The 20GB of VRAM are always of the 20Gbps GDDR6 type.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT will be available starting December 13, 2022, with all of AMD’s partners expected to launch their solutions together. As for the pricesthe Radeon RX 7900 XTX will cost $ 999, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT will cost $ 899.

At this point all that remains is to check its performance in comparison to Nvidia’s most recent solutions, also considering the lower cost of AMD’s flagship card compared to the cheaper one of its rival.