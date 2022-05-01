In the past two days, there have been several sightings of AMD RDNA GPU 3 (GFX11) that started appearing within the LLVM project in the Linux OS development tools and drivers. It looks like AMD is working on at least four new GPUs for now, which have been confirmed through the leak of their ID:

GFX (1100) – Possible Navi 31 GPU

GFX (1101) – Possible Navi 32 GPU

GFX (1102) – Possible Navi 33 GPU

(GFX 1103) – Possible Phoenix APU

According to the latest rumor from a leaker, it appears that as far as the RX 7900 XTflagship of the new RDNA 3 cards, clock speeds have seen a huge boost from 2.5 GHz to around e over 3 GHz. This means that the flagship chip with 15360 stream processors will be able to deliver almost 100 Teraflops of FP32 compute performance (92 TFLOPs to be precise).

Let me add more:

N31

= GFX11

= 5nm + 6nm TSMC

= 120WGP 15360SP

≈256bit 32G GDDR6 18Gbps

≈256 / 512mb Infinity Cache?

= 3D Infinity Cache

≈2.4 ~ 2.5GHz?

≈75T FP32? – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) November 9, 2021



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



3GHz + 7900xt – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) April 30, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



In all of this, Nvidia will have to say and it seems that something is also moving in their parts: the RTX 40 series they could be the first to cross the 100 Teraflops mark, thanks to changes made to the Ada Lovelace architecture. The shift in the manufacturing process from 8 to 5 nanometers of Samsung chips seems to be behind the clear leap in improvement.

Source: Wccftech