AMD decided to lower the price of her Radeon RX 7900XT in the USA around 880 dollars, thus placing it below the standard price of Nvidia RTX 4070 Tiat least as regards the launch of the new graphics card.

The new Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti should have an official price close to $799, but the “street price” of the GPU currently stands above $800, which seems to have prompted AMD to implement a countermove. Waiting for a price adjustment, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is therefore found in the USA below 900 dollars, going to settle on 880 dollars, which is a rather attractive price for what is one of the major video cards produced by AMD .

This is the new GPU with RDNA 3 architecture, currently the high-end GPU paradigm from the company. Furthermore, it must be said that it has only been available on the market for a few weeks, and such a drop is already significant, similar to what we have seen in Europe with the card which in some cases has gone from a price above 1000 euros at 999 euros.

It must be said that this change, for the moment, seems to characterize only the reference model produced by AMD and not those of third parties, but it could be indicative of a downward trend that could emerge in the coming months with more conviction. Meanwhile, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, despite having a suggested price of $799, quite regularly approaches $900, so it’s a phase in which prices will have to adapt to the market, even in anticipation of greater availability of the various models.