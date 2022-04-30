AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTthe new GPU with RDNA architecture 3will boast one power monstrous, equal to almost 100 TFLOPS: it is reported by a leak in which the codes of the next video cards of the company appear.

A few days ago, rumors were circulating that AMD RDNA 3 mid-range GPUs could be as fast as an RX 6900 XT, and this new information appears to confirm the technical capabilities of the next generation.

A leaker reported that we will see clock rates increase from 2.5 to 3 GHz, and it is precisely on the basis of that boost that AMD’s new flagship chipset, with its 15,360 stream processors, will reach. 92 TFLOPS.

In any case, it seems that NVIDIA will not stand still and watch, indeed it would be making important changes to the Ada Lovelace architecture for the RTX 40 series with the aim of being the first to break through 100 TFLOPS.

This marked improvement over previous plans would have been the move to a 5-nanometer manufacturing process over previous 8-nanometer Samsung chips.