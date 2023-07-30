After the many rumors about the possible announcement of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB, on the stage of ChinaJoy 2023, the new GPU was officially presented and is ready for global release.
In recent days, the rumors around the GPU AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) had become more insistent, so as to make us believe that a possible announcement could have arrived on July 28 during ChinaJoy 2023. So it was and in today’s news we will tell you about everything AMD has presented concerning the new graphics card from AMD.
Technical features
There AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a GPU based on a reduced version of the Navi 31, i.e. slightly weakened compared to the one mounted on the 7900 XT, with 80 RDNA 3 computing units against the 84 of the older sistertranslatable into 5120 stream processors against 5376. The parameters of the memory that stops at 16GB with 256-bit bus. The boost clock reaches 2245 MHz, 730 MHz lower than the XT version and the GDDR6 memories reach a speed of 18 Gbps for 576 GB/s of bandwidth.
The design of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16 GB is represented by the same solution adopted for the RX 7900 XT as regards the cooling system, with a dual slot configuration equipped with three fans. To undergo a change is the PCB, modified to accommodate 8 GDDR6 integrated circuits unlike the 10 of the XT version. Finally, the VRM solution adopted consists of a 16-phase design and power comes from a dual 8-pin connector.
Prices and comparisons
Let’s move on to the question of price: in the announcement phase the announced price is 740 dollars in China e $649 in North America, about $200 less than the MSRP for the AMD RX 7900 XT. This tag, net of the considerations that can be made on the skyrocketing prices with the latest generation of GPUs and more, is quite competitive if you compare it with the rival in performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, the latter sold for 599 dollars (advised price).
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE proves to all intents and purposes as a version weakened by the XT version, but the drop in performance still fails to lower consumption, which remains roughly identical. A more effective comparison will be towards the competitor RTX 4070, whose parameters are able to give a more complete picture of the market positioning of this GPU, pending more precise and detailed benchmarks on actual performance.
Performance and availability
Waiting for more comprehensive reviews after having tested this GPU by hand, AMD said some test results with a 1440p resolution setting on various titles of the moment. The average FPS achieved, for example, on Cyberpunk 2077 are 94, on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 they reach 136 while on Returnal they go down to 72 FPS up to 65 FPS on The Callisto Protocol.
Although what was presented on the stage of ChinaJoy 2023 was announced with global availability, the prices reported at the moment are only inherent to the Chinese and North American markets. There was also space to feed further rumors that see the arrival of Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GPUs around September, two other AMD cards that would complete the range of options for all price and performance ranges.
We are waiting from AMD regarding the availability of this card on the Italian market.
#AMD #Radeon #GRE #16GB #video #card #officially #announced
Leave a Reply