The rumors that AMD will return to the market with two new mid-range graphics cards are becoming more insistent, with an announcement expected by the end of August.

The lines of GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, announced last year, have slowly made their market debut. The appeal is now missing the AMD Radeons that make up the medium price range (by current standards), identified in a price segment ranging from 400 to 600 dollars in the United States. AMD, for now, has released only 3 cards of the Radeon RX 70 series, composed of the RDNA 3 architecture: the Radeon 7900 XTX and the Radeon 7900 XT, both aiming at the high-end market at an MSRP starting at $799, and the Radeon RX 7600 which represents the entry-level option starting at $300. AMD is therefore called upon to bridge this price and performance range with the two cards which, according to what was leaked online, could arrive on the market in September of this year. See also Saudi Arabia increases Nintendo stake to 6%

Mid-price challenge Is the challenge between AMD and NVIDIA for mid-range GPUs ready to reignite? On the other hand, NVIDIA completed its line-up of GPUs for the 40 series, starting at the end of last year with the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 and in early 2023 with the RTX 4070 Ti, and then continuing to both desktop and mobile versions of the RTX 4070, 4060 and 4060 Ti. The latter cards currently represent the low-end and intermediate range for those looking for a graphics card that benefits from DLSS 3 and that guarantees performance capable of playing fluidly at 1080p and 1440p. At the moment AMD, to counter the rival company, can refer to the “old” RDNA 2, which despite being part of the previous generation, still manage to assert themselves both in terms of performance and price. But with the discounts and rebates due to a lukewarm reception of the aforementioned NVIDIA GPUs, AMD could deal a blow to the competition with the chat Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XTprovided that the price does not leave the expected range. See also Colorful - Limited Edition Blu-ray review