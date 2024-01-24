AMD has communicated the availability on the Italian market from the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT his new one GPU unveiled at CES 2024 “designed to power the most demanding games and content creation applications today and tomorrow.” The promise is that of very high performance at a reasonable price.

Details and price

For those who play at 1080p it is an excellent card

AMD reminds us that the Radeon RX 7600 XT is equipped with 16 GB of VRAM, advanced AMD RDNA 3 computing units, advanced AI technology and dedicated raytracing accelerators. The card guarantees excellent performance at 1080p, up to 1.9 times better than the GeForce RTX 2060

New drivers were also released along with the GPU AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1 with Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology which increases FPS by up to 97% and overall fluidity. Other features are the inclusion of AMD HYPR-RX technology, which simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperability of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Boost technologies, multiplying performance; the Multimedia Encoding/Decoding Engine, which enables new multimedia experiences with full support of the AV1 encoding/decoding system, expanded color choices and dynamic range improvements; the AMD Radiance Display Engine, which supports next-generation displays based on DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT is available today from AMD partners, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX, with a suggested retail price of 369.90 euros.