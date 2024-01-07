See also My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are nominated for best animated series

Based on this information, the Benchlife site reported that this could currently be the only card that AMD plans to launch as the RX 7800 and RX 7700 do not appear to be part of AMD's current plans. The Radeon RX 7600 XT could therefore be the first launch of a new RDNA 3 GPU in 2024, and most likely also the last, given that the company will move to producing RDNA 4-based GPUs in the second half of the year .

The rumors that orbit around the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU they become more and more interesting and the latest rumors show the graphics card launch later this month . The GPU in question should therefore appear on the market with a price of around 300 US dollars. It's not the first time we've heard of this graphics card as being close to release: it was mentioned as early as September when it made its first appearance online.

Just a memory difference?

In January we may see the latest AMD GPU with RDNA 3 architecture

The launch window could be between on January 22nd and 28th, around the same time NVIDIA will launch its RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card. This essentially means that AMD could launch only one GPU-related product for the entire first half of 2024, postponing the launch of at least six graphics cards to a juicy second half.

However, there is currently no certain information regarding the specifications but only speculations based on what is equipped on the RX 7600, assuming double the amount of memory: 16 GB of GDDR6. Likewise, it is unclear which chip the RX 7600 XT will use, since the RX 7600 is already based on the full Navi 33, so the difference could just be related to the frequency and higher VRAM or AMD could opt for a superior chip using a reduced Navi 32 to have access to more cores. It is also said that the graphics card will only have custom variants at launchas there will be no “MBA” reference model released directly by AMD.

Here is the current lineup of RDNA 3 7000 series graphics cards

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 debuted on the market with a price of $269, but is currently easily available for $249. It is therefore reasonable to imagine that the XT model could reach a price of around 299 dollarsa value rather in line with having double the VRAM on a budget graphics card.