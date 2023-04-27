There AMD Radeon RX 7600 has a can exit date: according to what reported by the well-known leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead, the Video Card based on the RDNA 3 architecture will be available in stores starting next May 25th.

In short, just a couple of days after the announcement of the Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips for gaming handhelds, AMD is preparing to launch a mainstream GPU on the market, from price content, which should equip a Navi 33 graphics chip and boast reduced consumption.

As regards the performancethe RX 7600 aims to offer an increase of 10-11% compared to the RX 6650 XT, although for the moment these data must be taken with a grain of salt, while the memory allocation would appear to be equal to 8 GB.

The leaker also provided details regarding the embargo for video card reviews, set for May 24, one day before the release, while the various international newsrooms should receive the product for testing around May 15.