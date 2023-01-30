According to Tom Wassick, an expert hardware and semiconductor engineer, there is a possibility that new ones RDNA GPUs 3 “Navi 31” can support the V Cache 3Dbased on what was found by looking at the chips of some AMD graphics cards under a microscope, such as the Radeon 7900 XT.

Looking in detail at the hardware of the 7900XT (reference model), Wassick noticed that the disabled chiplet out of the 6 available makes room for a series of very specific unoccupied lines identical to those present on the AMD 5800 CPU with X3D memory or on the Ryzen 7000 X3D.

The idea that derives from this discovery is that the RDNA 3 GPUs of the RX 7000 series can be equipped with 3D V-Cache memory, which, moreover, had already emerged previously in the related news on the line of cards in question.

The implementation of 3D-type memory could further increase the capacity offered by the Infinity Cache already present on modern AMD GPUs, effectively doubling it. The 3D solution has already shown to bring significant benefits on the CPUs in which it is implemented and could also have similar results on graphics cards, pending any confirmation on the matter.

The update to the RDNA 3 GPU line is expected mid-life for cards with faster clocks and better efficiency, but in addition to this, the new video memory management system through V-Cache 3D could also be added.