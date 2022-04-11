The new ones should be published this year AMD’s GPU, the Radeon RDNA 3. As indicated by a leak, the mid-range ones should be as fast as the RX 6900 XT. In addition, there is also talk of the price, which should not exceed $ 500.

The information comes from Moore’s Law is Dead (MLIDI), a YouTuber. The account shared various information about it and indicated that mid-range GPUs should be able to offer similar performance to that of AMD’s current best graphics card, the RX 6900 XT. AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs are expected to include 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and offer a memory bandwidth of around 18 Gbps.

Also, according to the source, AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs are expected to have a price between 399 and 499 dollars, obviously without taking into account the typical surcharges of the hardware market.

Considering that we are talking about mid-level cards, this is a significant performance. Of course, we remind you that all shared details on AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPUs are just one rumor. The source says it will soon have a lot to say about the high-end of these graphics cards as well, but even then it will be nothing more than a leak.

Finally, we would like to point out that an AMD GPU driver could cause a CPU overclock due to a bug.