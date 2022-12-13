The first ones are finally available gaming graphics cards AMD Radeon graphics cards featuring the advanced AMD chiplet design and built on the revolutionary AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the new graphics cards offer a host of new and improved features that enhance the gaming experience and deliver exceptional performance, as well as energy efficiency which allows you to play games in 4K and higher resolutions. Key features include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Featuring an advanced chiplet design, re-architected compute units, and 2nd Generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, RDNA 3 architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than RDNA 2.

Chiplet Design – The world's first gaming GPU with a chiplet design that delivers 15% higher frequencies with up to 54% higher power efficiency.

Generational uplift – The flagship model AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX offers 4K performance significantly higher than that of the Radeon RX 6950 XT.

DisplayPort 2.1 Support Industry's only high-end gaming graphics cards to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5, enabling high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) or 8K (up to 165Hz) gaming on next-generation displays.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT are available today on the official AMD.com website and with the main board partners starting from a list price respectively of 1,169.99 euros and 1,059.99 euros.