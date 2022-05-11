AMD announced the availability of the new video cards Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XTthus renewing its range with GPUs characterized by better performance than the previous generation.

The three new AMD Radeon GPUs promise to offer game clocks and faster GDRR6 memory, software and sign improved and not only compared to previous models. The cards are designed to offer maximum performance in 4K (RX 6950 XT), 2K (RX 6750 XT) and Full HD (RX 6650 XT).

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XT are now available from global retailers and major AMD partners. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT and Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics cards are available on AMD.com. Here are the details on features and prices:

Radeon RX 6950 XT

Compute Units : 80

: 80 VRAM GDDR6 : 16 GB

: 16 GB Game Clock : 2100 MHz

: 2100 MHz Boost Clock : up to 2310 MHz

: up to 2310 MHz Memory interface : 256-bit

: 256-bit TBP : 335W

: 335W Price: $ 1,099

Radeon RX 6750 XT

Compute Units : 40

: 40 VRAM GDDR6 : 12GB

: 12GB Game Clock : 2495 Mhz

: 2495 Mhz Boost Clock : up to 2600 MHz

: up to 2600 MHz Memory interface : 192-bit

: 192-bit TBP : 250W

: 250W Price: $ 549

Radeon RX 6650 XT

Compute Units : 32

: 32 VRAM GDDR6 : 8GB

: 8GB Game Clock : 2410 MHz

: 2410 MHz Boost Clock : up to 2635 MHz

: up to 2635 MHz Memory interface : 128-bit

: 128-bit TBP : 180W

: 180W Price: $ 399

The new Radeon cards support AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, with advanced and innovative features. The latest version offers up to 10% more performance on a number of select DX11 titles. There is also the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology with support for 80 games andFSR 2.0 which promises to offer even better upscaling, with similar or even better image quality than native. Speaking of which, here is the list of games that support FSR 2.0.

Finally, thanks to AMD Smart Access Memory Technology (SAM) it is possible to achieve better performance when combining AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with some AMD Ryzen desktop processors and AMD 500 Series motherboards, giving the CPUs access to the entire GPU high speed GDDR6 cache.

AMD also announced a new one too AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundlewhich will give you free access to new games with the purchase of eligible AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series products.

The new bundle will include Saints Row and Sniper Elite 5, and other games that will be unveiled before the promotion launches. Gamers can now take advantage of this special offer, those who purchase a Radeon product from an etailer who joins the program will receive a code that can be redeemed as soon as the promotion is launched later in the quarter. Full details of the offer will be disclosed on that occasion.