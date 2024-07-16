Through her social networks and with a site dedicated entirely to her, AMD has just revealed in depth its new line of Ryzen 9000 processors. In addition to detailing how the series works and the members of the show, they also shared its release date.

In your page, AMD introduces the Ryzen 9000 series as the most reliable and AI-ready processor for high-end PCs. At the same time, they indicate that it is the most advanced and powerful option for enthusiasts in this market, without leaving aside its incredible speed.

The models in this line are as follows:

Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads)

Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads)

Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads)

Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads)

All of them will be available from July 31st. Pre-orders are not open at the moment and AMD has not yet shared its official price. However, some estimates indicate that it could cost around $620, which would be around 11,000 Mexican pesos. Will they use it to increase the power of their PCs?

What can we expect from the AMD Ryzen 9000?

AMD’s website claims the Ryzen 9000 line will offer high-end performance, Zen 5 core technology. In addition to this, they have 3D V-Cache technology that improves the performance of all games in a massive way. With this series of processors, no game should be difficult to run.

According to company data, they found that it can achieve an 11% improvement in performance compared to the competition when running Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, it provides a 21% boost to team productivity. It sounds great, we just need to know the price.

