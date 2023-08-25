We are talking about the AMD HYPR-RX , a feature capable of optimizing the gaming performance of our PC by clicking a simple button from the Catalyst driver control panel. In this news we will talk about how it works and what new things will be introduced with this tool.

During the’ AMD event held in Cologne During Gamescom we saw the announcement of the much anticipated Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards, and the even more anticipated FidelityFX Super Resolution 3. While these two announcements undoubtedly got all the attention, AMD had way of also presenting another novelty that will surely interest many players.

To do this, just activate the Catalyst driver control panel HYPR-RX which will in turn activate AMD Radeon Boost, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ and FSR simultaneously automatically improving in-game performance.

With the’ HYPR-RX AMD has created a tool that will help many novice players in setting the correct settings of their PC or all those users who don’t have the time or the desire to get lost in technicalities in order to achieve maximum performance from their configuration.

Always on top

Conveniently from the user interface of the control panel, players will be able to enjoy the best possible experience that their PC is able to obtain. The HYPR-RX will in fact intervene directly on the settings of the games by setting them in such a way as to achieve the best possible relationship between quality and performance, all assisted by the automatic activation of the FSR 3.

Here are some of the expected performance boosts with HYPR-RX activation

In the data provided by AMD it is possible to see how the HYPR-RX, for example on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, improves performance going from 113 FPS to 165 FPS. Also included in this pack of technologies is AMD Fluid Motion Frames, one of the new features that make up the FSR 3.

But in this case the generation of the additional frames will be forced and calculated through the drivers themselves without requiring any type of implementation by the developer since the motion vector calculation will be an approximation. Obviously it will be necessary to have an AMD video card since the forced activation of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 passes through the Catalyst drivers. And clearly graphic artifacts may occur and there will not be the same performance boost as when the FSR 3 is concretely developed by the software house for its own game, but AMD is sure that for 70% of the titles on the market, this implementation automatic will be problem-free.

The performance boost from Lies of P is incredible

With this digital processing many games that do not have the native implementation of FSR 3 will still benefit from a performance boost as demonstrated by AMD’s data on Lies of P which goes from 73 to 178 fps with HYPR-RX active.