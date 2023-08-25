In the context of Gamescom, AMD has finally made official the new mid-range graphics cards Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT.

The new AMD graphics cards have been the protagonists of many leaks and leaks in recent weeks, many of which are also quite credible, but until now there was no official announcement. Officials that has finally arrived thanks to the event organized by the Californian company during the Gamescom 2023: AMD has indeed announced the 2 long-awaited and discussed GPUs, the Radeon RX 7700 XT and the Radeon RX 7800 XT. These two video cards fill the gap that was present so far in AMD's GPU line-up, i.e. the mid-range both in terms of performance and value for money; it is no coincidence that AMD's announcement focuses on how the two latest arrivals are the perfect cards for playing in 1440p going to join the entry level dedicated to the 1080p RX 7600 and the 2 GPUs that represent the top of the range, the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX. With the Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT the 60 FPS are guaranteed with all games even in 1440p In the graphics released by AMD during the event we can see the evolution of these video cards, and how the development of technology and architecture has led to much better results over time, leaving behind the performance of the much appreciated Radeon RX 5700 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super which, to date, are struggling to guarantee 60 FPS in rastering with 1440p resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 7800XT AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT have 3 DisplayPort 2.1 and 1 HDMI The older sister AMD Radeon RX 7800XT can count on 60 compute units, a clock speed of 2124 MHz and 2430 MHz boost, 16 GB GDDR6 memory, and a 256-bit bus interface. The bandwidth reaches 19.5 Gbps and we find 64 MB of Infinity Cache. As expected also for the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, both have DisplayPort 2.1 Future-Ready, a connection suitable for very high resolutions without frame rate limits, for example those we find on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 always announced here at Gamescom. The comparison reviewed by AMD for the Radeon RX 7800 XT is with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070a comparison based on the same settings, i.e. a 1440p resolution with maximum settings and, only for certain games, with Ray Tracing active, even if more precise details on the settings adopted are missing.

Looking at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the FPS count for AMD's GPU is about 23% higher than its counterpart. The rest of the games tested, more or less recent, see an increase in FPS ranging from 5% to 15% in favor of the 7800 XT, a number that we can only confirm once we have concretely tested this video card.

AMD Radeon RX 7700XT AMD's reference includes 2 fans for dissipation, but each manufacturer is free to also adopt 3-fan designs There AMD Radeon RX 7700XT presents the technical specifications that were expected after the various leaks confirming itself, of course, as a GPU based on RDNA 3 architecture with 54 compute units, a clock of 2170 MHz which can reach 2544 MHz in boost, 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit bus interface. In addition, the bandwidth stands at 18 Gbps with 48 MB of Infinity Cache. AMD also presented direct comparisons with the current generation of NVIDIA, which, although obviously reliable, lack relevant data such as the complete configuration with which they were extrapolated and greater granularity of the settings applied in game. Waiting to be able to try them firsthand and based on the data released, the Radeon RX 7700 XT was compared with the NVIDIA GeForce 4060 Ti 16 GB version, coming out as the clear winner in almost all the titles analyzed with graphics settings set to maximum and resolution at 1440p. Obviously we can only rely on these official benchmarks according to which titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Scoring 31% More FPS Than NVIDIA GPU Performance and Cyberpunk 2077 running with 26% more frames on the 7700 XT than the 4060 Ti, but without RT active, are a valid litmus test of the brute power of this new card capable of entering the market with performance capable of competing with the rival.