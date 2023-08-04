In the ever-changing landscape of the video card market, a recent online revelation is capturing the attention of enthusiasts and insiders: RDNA 4 may not have a high-end GPU.

What is emerging online in the last few hours is undoubtedly a surprise; apparently, according to a leaker, AMD RDNA 4 “Navi 4X” GPUs will not feature any high-end configurations. This news honestly leaves us a little taken aback, since in recent years the leading companies in the sector have challenged each other in bringing the best performing GPUs to the market. If what emerged proves to be true, it would be the first time that we see AMD take practically a step backwards, giving life to only one generation of low-end and medium-end video cards with the already announced and upcoming RDNA 4 architecture.

RDNA 3 latest flag of the enthusiast band? The evolution of AMD’s RDNA architecture If so, we may be faced with a future where RDNA 3.5 will be used for solutions with integrated GPUs while RDNA 4 will feature mid-range and low-end SKUs. Although a slowdown in the race for the best possible performance could also be healthy for the market, a decision of this type by AMD still leaves us amazed. See also JK Rowling returns to the topic of transphobia: "I was misunderstood" The leaker Kepler also indicated how the fourth generation RDNA will be similar to the first, where the high-end Navi 10 SKUs, although performing for the period, were not products aimed at the most demanding PC gamers, more likely to choose chips like the Navi 21 and Navi 31 which would only come with later generations. As anticipated, not even RDNA 3.5 GPUs will be able to satisfy those looking for extreme performance in the field of video cards, as the project is mainly based on iGPU for Ryzen 8000 CPU and APU.