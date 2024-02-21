While the general public is waiting to see the new range of AMD processors based on Zen 5 architecture in action, the first rumors about the next generation of chips from the red house are starting to circulate online, in particular for the client CPUs which should take the code name “Medusa”. According to statements published by Everest insider (@Olrak29_), i Next generation “Ryzen Client”. with integrated graphics they will focus everything on a new architecture.

AMD Medusa with Zen 6 and RDNA 5

Everest's tweet

According to the Everest insider, AMD's new client CPUs with integrated graphics, code name “Medusa”will bring a new two-core architecture: on the CPU side, the new chips will be based on the new architecture Zen 6while the iGPU will be able to leverage RDNA 5thus completely skipping the current generation.

Although at the moment there is practically no verifiable information on these new architectures (after all, we have yet to get our hands on the new Ryzen based on Zen 5), Everest has raised the possibility that AMD Medusa CPUs could mark a big leap forward compared to next generation, using 2.5D interconnects instead of the traditional multi-die design: this solution would lead to a marked increase in bandwidth, while eliminating latency problems that are very common in the current line-up.