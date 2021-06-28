AMD seems to have confirmed the existence of his “APU” 4700S, a PC CPU based on the APU or SoC of consoles Xbox Series X is Xbox Series S recently launched by Microsoft.

A few weeks ago, references to a new AMD CPU appeared, with the name AMD 4700S, a nomenclature that is surprising for two reasons. The first is it doesn’t have the term Ryzen in its name and the second is due to the fact that it derives from the APU or SoC used for Xbox consoles. Specifically, the Xbox Series X, which AMD has decided to sell as its AMD 4700 Desktop Kit to take advantage of the discarded SoCs in the manufacture of Microsoft’s console. However, the processor is not like that of the Microsoft console, as it has undergone some changes.

AMD sells in the same set the CPU 4700S, the board it is mounted on and the RAM, which is 16GB of GDDR6 memory, which indicates that we are facing the Xbox Series X APU. All this soldered to the board, so it’s a fully integrated system that cannot be upgraded. But why is it called the AMD 4700S CPU? Due to the fact that the Xbox Series X’s powerful RDNA 2-based integrated GPU has been disabled, so we are dealing with a CPU and not an APU due to the lack of the GPU. Disabling the integrated GPU allowed the 8-core Zen 2 CPU to hit 4 GHz.

The price for the 4700S is currently unknown, but is expected to hit stores soon.

