During CES 2023, AMD unveiled the line of laptop processors of the Ryzen 7040 series, which include i Ryzen 7045HX “Dragon Range” hey Ryzen 7040HS “Phoenix”the company’s two new top-of-the-range ranges.

According to the information revealed during the keynote directed by CEO Lisa Su, the Ryzen 7045HX processors will debut in February and are designed for those looking for high-level performance on the go. They feature a 5nm manufacturing process, DDR5 RAM support, and single and multi thread performance up to 18% and 78% respectively higher than the Ryzen 6900HX. In particular:

Ryzen 9 7945HX: 16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.4GHz (up from 2.5GHz), 80MB cache, 55-75 watt TPD

Ryzen 9 7845HX: 12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.2GHz (up from 3GHz), 76MB cache, 45-75W TPD

Ryzen 7 7745HX: 8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz (up from 3.6GHz), 40MB cache, 45-75W TPD

Ryzen 5 7645HX: 6 cores, 12 threads, up to 5GHz (up from 4GHz), 38MB cache, 45-75W TPD

We then have the Ryzen 7040HS Phoenix series arriving in March with a 4nm production process, Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3.