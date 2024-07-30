AMD has released a new technical preview of itsAMD Software: Adrenalin Editionwhich introduces AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 (AFMF 2)a new version of its frame generation technology. AFMF 2 uses artificial intelligence to increase frame rates and smooth gameplay in thousands of titles, supporting AMD Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 graphics cards and select AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics.

AFMF 2 introduces important improvements thanks to theAI optimizationwith a renewed algorithm that increases the fluidity of the gameplay. It also offers two new settings modes: an automatic one, which activates the default settings, and a custom one, which allows expert users to adjust the parameters according to their preferences.

The new options of AFMF 2

The new mode “Performance” AFMF 2 reduces overhead, making high frame rate gaming more accessible on a wider range of devices. This mode is especially beneficial for integrated graphics cards and is now the default configuration on supported AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics.

Additionally, AFMF 2 has significantly reduced the latency added by frame generation, improving responsiveness and the overall gaming experience.

Comparison between AFMF and AFMF 2 on Counter-Strike 2 and Cyberpunk 2077

The new version of AFMF supports borderless full-screen mode on AMD Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon 700M graphics cards. Additionally, it is now compatible with games using Vulkan and OpenGL, further expanding the number of titles playable with AFMF. Finally, AMD has enabled interoperability with AMD Radeon Chill.

The technical preview of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition is already available for download at the link you can find in the sources section, and for more information on AFMF 2, you can consult the AMD Blog. Meanwhile, it seems that there is a trivial error behind the postponement of the new AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 CPUs.