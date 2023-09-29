AMD FSR 3 is arriving between today and tomorrow in two games, not yet announced. The information was shared by Frank Azor – Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD – via a post on X, which you can see below.

We remember that FSR 3 – FidelityFX Super Resolution – it was announced by AMD at the launch of the Radeon RX 7000 series, in November 2022. It took about a year, therefore, to see the fruits of the company’s commitment. FSR 3 introduces what AMD calls Fluid Motion Frames and which can be considered AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS 3. It uses a combination of super-resolution temporal upscaling and frame generation to deliver major performance boosts in games that support it.

As for games that will take advantage of FSR 3, it is believed to be Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum, as they are the ones mentioned in a video from a month ago dedicated to technology. Obviously many other games will support FSR 3, but we will have to wait for new announcements on this.