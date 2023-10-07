AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 has recently landed on PC and could soon also arrive on Microsoft and Sony consoles.

During Gamescom we told you about the official announcement of AMD's upscaling technology with its FidelityFX Super Resolution 3composed of the new Fluid Motion Frames and Anti Lag+. As announced at the end of August, FSR 3 would debut shortly on two titles, and this happened a few days ago, exactly on September 30th on PC with Forspoken by Square Enix and Immortals of Aveum by Electronic Arts. In our in-depth article on FSR 3 we told you about how AMD's proprietary technology works, now in its third generation, with clear improvements in image upscaling and frame generation. This has led games like the ones mentioned above to double the frame rate, in some cases even exceeding the performance, again considering the frame count, of NVIDIA's DLSS 3, although showing strong stuttering phenomena and often problems with graphic artifacts. But FSR 3 won't be a PC-only technology; the PlayStation and Xbox consoles are in fact equipped with fairly modern AMD graphics chips and will therefore be able to benefit from the many improvements soon.

FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 on consoles Games that will receive FSR 3 soon During the announcement of the main features of the FSR 3 by AMD in Cologne, the company immediately stated how this technology would also be the protagonist on the Xbox Series efficient all this on console is certainly tortuous. To ensure that developers opt to focus their work on console optimization, the integration of the technology must be facilitated, given that FSR 3 requires manual intervention by developers on the loading of assets and vectors, compared to the calculation performed by the NVIDIA's artificial intelligence. Additionally, most games released on consoles have FPS locked to 30, making upscaling very complex given that for FSR 3 AMD suggests starting at at least 60 FPS. Although in many cases there is a Performance mode to increase the frame count per second, this clashes with a dynamism in image quality that currently goes poorly with the most advanced upscaling technologies such as FSR and DLSS. But there is good news: Ascendant Studiosthe Immortals of Aveum studio, confirmed to be working on the implementation of FSR 3 for the console versions. At the same time, a note was issued by AMD stating that all those games that currently reach the target of 60 FPS in Performance mode, with the help of the FSR 3 will be able to reach 120 FPS, enjoyable using a monitor or TV connected with HDMI 2.1. It is important to point out that, despite everything, the FSR 3 is not able to work miracles on games that are played at 30 FPS such as Redfall or Starfield.