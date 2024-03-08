The house led by Lisa Su has finally updated the minimum requirements for its adaptive synchronization technology: from now on AMD Freesync monitors they will have to comply with a new minimum standard, a factor that will inevitably lead to an increase in the quality of the panels that can count on this certification. AMD's update is not extensive and involves only one fundamental parameter. Here are all the details.

Higher refresh rates

The three standards of AMD FreeSync

AMD introduced Freesync way back in 2015, a time when most gaming monitors used they did not offer a refresh rate above 60 Hz. Over time, things have obviously changed and today it is quite common to own a panel capable of exceeding refresh rates of 144 Hz.

Displays with lower frequencies are still produced, but the general average has risen: precisely by virtue of this change AMD has decided to implement the minimum requirements to support its technology.

The new requirements that appeared on the official blog of the red house list the new standards for Freesync, Freesync Premium and Freesync Premium Pro, making a distinction between laptops and desktop monitors. As for portable devices, AMD Freesync provides a minimum refresh rate between 40 and 60 Hz, which becomes 120 Hz for AMD FreeSync Premium and requires support for AMD FreeSync HDR for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

The updates for desktop monitors are much more decisive: in this case monitors with maximum resolution of 1080p and 1440p they will have to possess a minimum refresh rate of 144 Hz to obtain AMD FreeSync certification, which become 200 Hz for the same resolution for AMD FreeSync Premium and 120 Hz for panels with higher resolution. The same values ​​apply to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro but with support, also in this case, for AMD FreeSync HDR.