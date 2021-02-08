When the Radeon RX 6000 was launched we saw the first details of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, a technology that looming as the Sunnyvale giant’s answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0, and that it was still in development. This means that we did not have much information, a situation that has finally changed.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology is found, according to a new leak, very close to its launch, and we will not have to wait long, since everything seems to indicate that it could be available from next March. If this is confirmed, all those who bought an RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT will be delighted and will also serve as an incentive to boost sales of models that are yet to come, such as the RX 6700- 6700 XT, RX 6600-6600 XT and Radeon RX 6500.

The launch of this new technology will be carried out through a driver update, which will be divided into two key technologies: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Boost. Are you not sure what differences exist between the two? Well, calm down, we are not going to leave you in doubt.

FidelityFX Super Resolution technology relies on algorithms (artificial intelligence) based on Microsoft DirectML, and accelerated via hardware. These algorithms work in a similar way to what we’ve seen in NVIDIA’s DLSS 2.0 technology, which means they can create a high-quality image with a high pixel count by intelligently combining a series of images with a lower base resolution. . It would not be a simple rescalingbut rather an intelligent image reconstruction technique.

In contrast, AMD Radeon Boost technology does not use any type of algorithm, but rather dynamically adjust screen resolution, reducing it in those scenes in which the action passes very fast, in order to maintain a high rate of frames per second. This has two major disadvantages, and that is that, on the one hand, it can cause a notable loss of image quality, and, on the other hand, it can generate very marked inconsistencies at the performance level.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution: Will it work on RDNA architecture?

It is the question that we all ask ourselves, and the truth is that it is not at all clear. The majority opinion that exists right now is that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will only be compatible with graphics cards based on RDNA 2 architecture, and it will not work on models based on the RDNA architecture.

This has an explanation, and that is that most Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards, including the most powerful models, are not prepared to work optimally with operations based on INT4, INT8 and BFLOAT16, essential to perform associated workloads. to artificial intelligence. This means that only the RDNA 2 architecture has full DirectML support, and that is why it could be the only one compatible with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

On the other hand, there are also rumors that the company directed by Lisa Su has decided to implement AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology based on a set of own APIsIn other words, it will not have Microsoft DirectML. If this is confirmed, your approach would be identical to NVIDIA’s proprietary DLSS 2.0 technology, and it would have a significant advantage: it could arrive “without problem” to the Radeon RX 5000, based on RDNA.

There is still a lot in the air, but the important thing is that there is less and less for AMD to introduce the rival of DLSS 2.0 technology. Like I always say, the competition is good, and the fact that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is still in development is a good sign, as it confirms that AMD is working to regain ground against NVIDIA.