AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is available in preview version in the development kits for PC, Xbox Series X | S and, surprisingly, Xbox One: Jason Ronald announced on Twitter.

As you have probably read in our special AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution vs NVIDIA DLSS: what they are and what are the differences, let’s talk about a really interesting technology, which allows you to get a sharp output at 4K while starting from a resolution much lower real.

The preview version will allow developers to get comfortable with FidelityFX Super Resolution and its potential for effective use, which at this point we imagine is not distant in time.

It is really interesting that even Xbox One is able to support this technology: for the former Microsoft flagship to be able to count on Super Resolution it means moving your retirement retirement forward and offering performance higher than those seen so far.