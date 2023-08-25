Announced in November last year, FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 is now officially a reality and AMD’s technology could soon land on some selected games.

After discovering the novelty that NVIDIA surprisingly announced during Gamescom 2023, namely DLSS 3.5, he could not miss AMD’s response in Cologne during the Gamescom event. The company led by Lisa Su brought many new features to the stage, starting with the inevitable Radeon RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT video cards to finally arrive at the much talked about Fidelity FX Super Resolution 3for FSR 3 friends. Finally AMD is ready to tell the FSR 3 in detail Now announced for some time, they had lost track of it so as to make us believe that this AMD-branded technology was still in a moderately primordial state of development and that it would not have seen the light before next year. Fortunately this was not the case, and in this news we will tell you about what is to come.

What's New in the FSR 3 Before delving into the technical and technological evolutions of the FSR 3, AMD reiterated its continued support for FidelityFX Super Resolution, both first and second version, for a catalog of games that currently exceeds 300 units. But after the announcement that took place a long time ago it is time for this technology to evolve and to do so AMD has presented some innovations capable of improving game performance. The FSR 3just like the previous versions, it will be available on any video card, regardless of manufacturer, so not only AMD, but also NVIDIA and Intel. The biggest novelty of this third generation is represented by theAMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD's most concrete answer to NVIDIA's Frame Generator. This technology totally creates some frames from scratch drawing from the previous ones, thus increasing the FPS count, as shown in the images released by AMD using Forspoken as an example.

How does the FSR 3 work? First, the AMD Fluid Motion Frames must be active in order to activate AMD Fluid Motion Frames.Anti-Lag+further AMD technology to limit and cancel the lag between one frame and the next (exactly along the lines of NVIDIA Reflex), even more important in this case since the frames are generated from scratch, without going through the rendering; thanks to it the FPS on Forspoken go from 36 to 122 without lag in performance mode with Ray Tracing enabled and 4K resolution, keeping the game smooth and making the transition between real and generated frames imperceptible. Forspoken drops from 36 FPS to 122 FPS with FSR 3 in performance mode, 4K resolution and Ray Tracing on The technical operation of the AMD Fluid Motion Frames to create the additional frames is based on the calculation of the motion vectors, i.e. the calculation based on the movement distance of the pixels in the previous frames, so as to generate the following frames on the positioning indications analyzed so far. In the case of NVIDIA this process is attributed to the work of artificial intelligence with tensor cores while for AMD it will be the developers who will have to implement the motion vectors so that the technology can intervene in the frame creation phase. Using the Native Anti-Aliasing Mode included in FSR 3 results in both an increase in rendering quality and an FPS gain Another technology that interfaces with the FSR 3 is the Native Anti-Aliasing Mode, which can be roughly compared to NVIDIA's DLAA; thanks to this you have a super sampling from the native resolution imagewhich always remaining in the Forspoken area but going down to the resolution of 1440p, allows you to increase the FPS count from 64 to 106 frames per secondwithout any loss of quality, but rather an enhancement of the application of anti-aliasing.