Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, unveiled plans to expand the company’s presence in the Chinese market, aiming to provide AI GPUs that are fully compliant with US regulations. This strategic move will allow AMD to avoid US government sanctions by replacing high-speed chips in their GPUs. During a recent earnings conference, Lisa Su highlighted the importance of the Chinese market for AMD and highlighted the great opportunity to develop AI-based products for customers in this region. The company has set itself the goal of being fully compliant with US export controls, demonstrating its willingness to maintain sustainable trade relationships. Expansion into China, however, has proved a challenge due to increasingly stringent US restrictions on exports of advanced technologies. This scenario has led other companies such as Intel and Nvidia to revise their high-end offerings to adapt to the Chinese market.

Despite the difficulties and uncertainties, Lisa Su has been optimistic about the potential of AI. You said we are entering a new era of development for this technology, and AMD intends to take full advantage of this growth opportunity, which could generate billions of dollars in revenue for the company. The CEO highlighted the key role AI will play in the cloud and edge industries, as well as in the growing number of smart devices. To capitalize on this opportunity, AMD expects significant growth of its AI-based products in the second half of the year. This growth will be driven primarily by sales of its fourth-generation EPYC and Ryzen 7000 processors, along with the first shipments of its Instinct MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter.