Nvidia’s DLSS technology is no longer the only magical GPU capable of boosting performance. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (also known as FSR for short) has just been released, adding frame spurter enhancements to seven games, while more will arrive later in the year. If you’ve been struggling for frame rate in Godfall, for example, it’s now possible to boost performance with minimal bump for graphics, and AMD claims it could more than double the frame rate across a number of its other 4K supported games.

If you have one of these games, you can try FSR right now.

22 Racing Series Anno 1800 Evil Genius 2 Godfall Kingshunt Terminator: Resistance The Riftbreaker

Later in the year, the likes of Dota 2, Far Cry 6, and Resident Evil Village are guaranteed to have FSR, and other upcoming games on AMD’s site include Baldur’s Gate 3, Farming Simulator 22, Edge Of Eternity, and the next Squeenix game, Forspoken.

Source