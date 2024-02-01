It hasn't been long since the first leaks began circulating online about the new generation of AMD Ryzen processors, the first which should be based on the new Zen 5 architecture and which should replace the current Ryzen 7000 family. Just a few days ago, we wrote that the new generation Ryzen CPUs had probably entered the production phase and that entering this phase would effectively start the countdown to their arrival on the market. During a call with investors, where the results of the last quarter of the year were discussed, an AMD representative reportedly confirmed without half measures that the arrival in the hands of enthusiasts is scheduled for the second half of the year and that – therefore – there appear to be no delays whatsoever. It seems that AMD no longer even makes a mild attempt to hide this information a sign that the state of the work is definitely advanced and that everything has already been largely decided and, if nothing else, on time.

X3D models will follow shortly

X3D: a technology that over time has created a large and large group of enthusiasts

We know that one of the canonical questions when talking about AMD desktop processors like the Ryzen from the now famous Ryzen 7 5800X3D is always the same: When will the X3D models arrive?

It seems that there is also news in this sense, with Kepler – famous leaker – confirming that the arrival of the X3D proposals should take place at CES in 2025.

We have already indicated several times how the “hottest” moments in the sector coincide with the two main fairs: the CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of January and the Computex in Taipei, between May and June.

The post on Kepler's X

These two important events are in fact the collector for all the launches that will take place in the months following the two events and knowing that the launch should take place in the second half of the year, it is natural to expect some type of event from AMD right in Taipei for the launch of the new Ryzen and a further appointment in Las Vegas for the X3D models.

If this agenda turns out to be correct and confirmed, we can prepare for a couple of hot years for AMD!

We can only wait for further information, perhaps tasty previews of the performances that these new processors should reach compared to the current Ryzen 7000!